EDGERTON

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is investigating devices found in an Edgerton residence Monday, Edgerton police said.

The seizure of firearms and possible homemade explosives came at 1 Mechanic St., the duplex residence of David L. Hill, 38, police said.

Hill was arrested on suspicion of a probation violation. As a felon, Hill is not allowed to possess firearms.

Edgerton police officer Christian Chilson said Wednesday that investigators had found no indications that Hill intended to harm anyone with explosives or the guns he possessed, but he said the investigation is continuing.

It’s not clear if the devices, which are packaged in cardboard tubes, are explosives, but if they are, then charges will be filed against Hill, Chilson said.

Possession of explosives without a permit is illegal, and police think Hill was making his own explosives, Chilson said.

Hill was arrested without incident Monday at his place of work, Deegan’s Hardware, Chilson said.

State probation agents entered Hill’s home around 2 p.m. Monday, along with Edgerton police, the ATF and the Dane County Bomb Squad, Chilson said.

The action came after probation agents learned Hill had posted photos of firearms on Facebook. Possession of firearms would be a felony for Hill, who is a convicted felon.

The authorities were also acting on a tip from someone who said Hill was buying drones, smoking synthetic marijuana and making “revolutionary remarks” on Facebook, Chilson said.

Lt. Randy Meehan, Edgerton’s interim police chief, said investigators have found no indication this case involves domestic terrorism, “but there will be a lot more digging.”

Police announced the raid in a Facebook post Monday, saying there was “no threat or danger to the community.”

During the raid, police seized a Smith & Wesson M&P15, which is an AR-15-style rifle; a Ruger .22-caliber rifle; and two handguns, a .40-caliber Glock and a .45-caliber Springfield, all displayed on a wall.

They also seized a Puma .22-caliber rifle, Chilson said.