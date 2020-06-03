JANESVILLE
A Rock County judge ordered a Fort Atkinson man charged Tuesday with arson and five counts of attempted homicide held on $20,000 cash bond at an initial court appearance, court records show.
Authorities accuse Jacob M. Piper, 30, of starting a Janesville house fire May 28 by using a Molotov cocktail.
A man who lived at the home at 220 S. Franklin St. said he met Piper the day before at a gathering at the house.
The five counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide are class A felonies, the most serious kind. Arson is a class C felony.
Piper is set to appear at 9 a.m. July 20 for a preliminary hearing.
Court Commissioner Jack Hoag broke up the $20,000 bond as $10,000 for the arson charge and $2,000 for each of the attempted homicide charges.
Assistant Rock County District Attorney James Woywod requested bond be set at $150,000, saying what happened could have been “incredibly disastrous and destructive.”
Mark Eisenberg represented Piper on Tuesday. He questioned the number of attempted homicide charges, saying it was a “long stretch to get from throwing something at the front of the house” to all the separate charges without many details on a motive.
Conditions of the bond that Hoag ordered was for Piper to live with his mom and to only leave so he can go to and from work.
Piper is set to appear at 9 a.m. July 20 for a preliminary hearing.
Update: This story was updated at 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, and it should be further updated with more details from the case.