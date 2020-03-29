JANESVILLE
Three Janesville men have been arrested in connection with a child enticement incident, according to a news release from the Janesville Police Department.
Michael Rice, 27, of 1950 Racine St., Apt. C; Ethan A. Balkema, 19, of 2024 Polk St.; and Makenzee L. Jacobson, 21, of 2016 W. Court St., were all arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, according to the release.
A police investigation led to the identification of the three men. They were arrested at 12:55 a.m. Sunday near East Memorial Drive and Harding Street.
The arrests were in connection with an incident that took place at about 6:30 p.m. March 20 in the 1600 block of Morningside Drive, Janesville, according to the news release.
Two children were walking on the sidewalk when three males drove up in a gray four-door car, slowed down and attempted to get the children into the vehicle.
In an attempt to lure the children into the car, the suspects asked the children if they wanted candy. The suspects slowed down several times, opened a car door and turned into a parking lot, becoming more aggressive toward the children each time, the news release said.
The children eventually ran home and told an adult.