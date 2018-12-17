ELKHORN
A Walworth County judge authorized an arrest warrant for an Illinois man charged with getting into a crash after drinking alcohol in the village of Fontana, court records show.
Kevin M. Lyon, 28, of Wilmette, Illinois, was charged Dec. 3 with fourth-offense intoxicated driving.
Results from a breath test showed a blood-alcohol concentration as high as 0.08 when he drove May 26, the complaint stated.
Lyon has previous convictions for related violations in 2006, 2012 and Nov. 4, 2018.
