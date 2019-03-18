BELOIT

Beloit police announced Monday that a suspect in a March 11 shooting homicide was arrested in Janesville last week.

Gregory A. Carter, 30, is suspected of “involvement” in the shooting at 11 a.m. March 11 on Elm Street, according to a statement posted on Facebook.

Police said Treron L. White, 21, of Beloit was found dead at the scene, and two others, Devonta D. Brandenburg, 25, of Beloit and a 15-year-old Beloit boy were taken to a hospital for gunshot wounds.

Rock County District Attorney David O'Leary said he asked the state attorney general's office to handle the case to avoid the appearance of impropriety because one or more of the victims is related to an employee in the DA's victim/witness office.

Anyone with information is asked to call Beloit police at 608-364-6837.

The incident arose out of “a large confrontation involving many individuals” and was not gang-related, police said previously.