BELOIT

Beloit police announced Monday that a suspect in a March 11 shooting homicide was arrested in Janesville last week.

Gregory A. Carter, 30, is suspected of “involvement” in the shooting at 11 a.m. March 11 on Elm Street, according to a statement posted on Facebook.

Police said Treron L. White, 21, of Beloit was found dead at the scene, and two others, Devonta D. Brandenburg, 25, of Beloit and a 15-year-old Beloit boy were taken to a hospital for gunshot wounds.

Rock County District Attorney David O'Leary said he asked the state attorney general's office to handle the case to avoid the appearance of impropriety because one or more of the victims is related to an employee in the DA's victim/witness office.

Anyone with information is asked to call Beloit police at 608-364-6837.

The incident arose out of “a large confrontation involving many individuals” and was not gang-related, police said previously.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse

Comments disabled.