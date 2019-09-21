JANESVILLE

A man who was stabbed in the torso Friday night experienced non-life threatening injuries, according to a news release.

The suspect, Maurice Williams, 44, was arrested on charges of first degree reckless injury and is being held in Rock County Jail, according to the release.

Janesville police at 8:35 p.m. Friday responded to the 600 block of Cherry Street and found a 50-year-old man with stab wounds, according to the release.

The victim told police the stabber left the scene.

Police found Williams walking on the 300 block of Rockport Road.

This story will be updated.