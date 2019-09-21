JANESVILLE

A Janesville man who was stabbed in the torso Friday night survived with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a news release.

Maurice Williams, 44, of Janesville with no fixed address, was arrested on charges of first-degree reckless injury and is being held at the Rock County Jail, according to the release.

Janesville police at 8:35 p.m. Friday responded to a residence in the 600 block of Cherry Street and found a 50-year-old man with stab wounds, according to the release.

Police Sgt. Jimmy Holford said the stabbing was likely motivated by a dispute over a woman both men know.

The victim told police the stabber left the scene and gave police a description of the man, Holford said.

Police found Williams walking in the 300 block of Rockport Road and took him into custody.

Holford said there is no ongoing threat to the community.

This story will be updated.