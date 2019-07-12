ELKHORN

Walworth County prosecutors have charged an Appleton man with fourth-offense intoxicated driving in Williams Bay near the Geneva Lake Law Enforcement Center.

Williams Bay police say at about 8:55 p.m. June 29, Thomas P. Parker, 49, drove while intoxicated at East Geneva Street near the center, according to a criminal complaint filed July 2.

Results from a blood test are pending, the complaint states. Thomas admitted to consuming “not too much” alcohol.

Thomas has previous OWI convictions in 2009 and in 2010 twice.