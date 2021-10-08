A neighbor of the Apple Hut apple orchard in the town of Beloit was arrested on a charge of endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon. He is accused of shooting out the windows of cars parked at the orchard.
A 71-year-old man was arrested and several firearms at his home were confiscated on suspicion he shot out the window of a vehicle parked at the nearby Apple Hut, a popular orchard north of Beloit, according to the Town of Beloit Police Department.
The vehicle damage allegedly occurred at 11:35 a.m., Sept. 18. Details of the incident didn’t come to light, however, until after local media inquired on Sept. about reports of similar occurrences in the area over the past few years.
Another individual told Adams Publishing Group that about three years ago their vehicle, also parked at Apple Hut, was fired upon.
“It was shot at least three times and there were bullet fragments,” said the source, who asked to remain anonymous. “We reported it to the police and nothing came of it.”
In connection to the incident last month, Theodore James Rowe was arrested for endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon. A search warrant was executed at 1600 W. Walters Road—near the orchard located at 1718 W. Walters Road—and several firearms were confiscated, according to a police department press release. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation.
Town of Beloit Police responded to a report of a vehicle window shot out, according to a press release.
APG has heard from sources claiming a neighbor of Apple Hut has caused damage to vehicles for years.
On Sept. 28, APG requested all police reports associated with Rowe’s property over the past five years and is awaiting those records. After receiving the request, the Town of Beloit police issued the press release about the Sept 18 incident.
Apple Hut owners John and Lori Jenson said they shared all the information they had with the police department and declined further comment.
Town of Beloit Police Chief Ron Northrop said in an Sept. 29 email to APG, “No further comment will be given at this time. The report will not be released due to pending prosecution.”
Apple Hut has a long history in the area and is a popular spot for fans of apples and donuts. Started as a hobby orchard back in the late 1970s, Lori and John Jenson are the second generation of the family to run the business, after having taking it over in 2016.
Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.