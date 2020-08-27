JANESVILLE
A Janesville woman faces a charge of fifth-offense intoxicated driving after what police believe was an overdose in Beloit.
Police were dispatched to 1649 Park Ave., Beloit, the afternoon of July 22 and found Kristina L. Hanaman, 54, of 1645 S. Crosby Ave., unconscious and under the care of paramedics, according to a criminal complaint filed this week in Rock County Court.
A witness told police she saw Hanaman park her car and then saw her unconscious with the motor running. The witness saw a passenger pound on Hanaman’s chest and throw items used for drug injection into a garbage can, according to the complaint
Hanaman was hospitalized and revived. She is scheduled for an initial court appearance Sept. 3.