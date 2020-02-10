ELKHORN

When Gary Allain was in pain and sitting in the hospital six months ago, he dreaded notifying his girlfriend, his brothers, his daughters and their families.

His family already new what it’s like to hear about one of their own being hit by a drunken driver.

He said his mother lost her youngest son—“my little brother”—in 2003. Allain’s brother was riding his Harley Davidson when a drunken driver hit him—just like what happened to Allain on Aug. 8.

The difference between the two crashes—Allain lived.

“The only good thing about my accident was that my mother was no longer alive to hear about it,” he said Monday in Walworth County Court. “Of course, you can imagine it was horrible to be the source of their (his family’s) fear, anxiety and frustration.”

Allain spoke at the sentencing for Angelica R. Garcia, who pleaded guilty to one of the charges she faced after she—while intoxicated—struck Allain on his Harley, causing him to land in the backseat of her convertible.

Judge Kristine Drettwan sentenced Garcia, 29, of N2020 County H, Lot 49, Lake Geneva, to nine months in jail with work release as part of a four-year probation term. Garcia pleaded guilty Dec. 5 to causing injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle.

Before “the nightmare … (that) will live with me forever,” Allain said he was enjoying a “pleasant” motorcycle ride. After seeing his daughter in Illinois, he took Highway 120 north of County H in Bloomfield—about 10 minutes from his home.

At the same time, Garcia and her brother Carlos were fighting in the car. He yanked the steering wheel, causing the convertible to collide with the motorycle, according to the criminal complaint.

Garcia had a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.139, and it was her second intoxicated-driving offense. Carlos also has pleaded guilty and faces sentencing March 16.

Assistant District Attorney Matthew Leusink said it was a matter of “divine intervention or fate” that Garcia had the car’s top down. The back seat of the convertible cushioned Allain's landing. Otherwise, Monday’s sentencing would have been about how much prison time Garcia should receive, Leusink said.

All sides acknowledged the positive steps the single mother of three has taken to turn her life around.

Garcia’s lawyer, Steven Spear, said his client makes $12.75 per hour working in healthcare to support her children. Still, she has been paying $100 out-of-pocket per counseling session.

And she’s also been paying for Uber rides to and from work when she can’t find a ride because she cannot drive, he said.

Drettwan acknowledged the circumstances that contributed to Garcia being in court Monday, including being raised by “meth addicts” and the “incredible” stress of paying to raise her children without adequate contribution from their father.

Garcia tearfully read a letter in which she apologized for her “reckless and dangerous behavior.” She called the process “life-changing."

“I hope all involved will accept my heart-felt apology,” she said. “If there is anything I can do to somehow make it up—even a small portion of the damage I have caused—please let me know.

“I will do my best to show … how sorry I really am.”

Allain knows he’s fortunate to still be alive. Drettwan called hit a “miracle.”

Still, the judge said the lasting damage to his right arm is a burden. She credited him for not seeking “vengeance.”

Drettwan allowed Garcia to walk to the jail and turn herself in there. This also allowed Garcia a moment with Allain, which he asked for.

He accepted her apology, and the two hugged.