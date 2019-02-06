JANESVILLE

One of the four Beloit men accused in the shooting death of a 5-year-old in 2016 pleaded guilty to a reduced charge in Rock County Court on Wednesday.

Isaac W. Torres, 27, and the rest of the defendants originally were charged with party to first-degree intentional homicide, which carries a life sentence.

Torres on Wednesday pleaded guilty to a charge of party to second-degree reckless homicide. That charge carries a maximum sentence of 25 years in the prison system.

The plea came as part of an agreement between the prosecution and defense. As part of the agreement, each side is free to argue for sentence length.

Judge Michael Haakenson ordered a presentence investigation and set sentencing for April 5.

Austin Ramos Jr. was riding in the car his father was driving the night of Jan. 21, 2016, when he was shot from a passing car in what police called a gang-related revenge shooting.

Austin Ramos Sr. had been a gang member but no longer was at the time of the shooting, police said.

The others charged in the shooting are: