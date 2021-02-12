ALBANY
A Green County teen pleaded not guilty Friday to charges he faces in the fatal shooting of his infant daughter soon after she was born last month.
Logan T. Kruckenberg-Anderson, 16, of Albany also waived his preliminary hearing Friday, so Green County Judge Thomas Vale bound him over for trial.
Kruckenberg-Anderson faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse in connection with the death of his daughter, Harper, shortly after she was born Jan. 5.
The teen is accused of taking Harper into the snowy woods and shooting her because he and the girl’s mother, also in her teens, did not want to keep her, according to the criminal complaint.
But the girl’s mother told police they had only discussed dropping her off at a location that would accept her, such as some “adoption place,” the complaint states.
One other issue the sides tried to work out Friday was if Kruckenberg-Anderson would be moved to an adult jail in Green County. Ashley Morse, one of the public defenders representing him, said she learned that was a possibility only a few minutes before Friday’s hearing.
“Given his age, I’d have some very strong reservations about an adult county jail’s ability to provide for his care and safety,” she said.
She added that an adult facility would be much worse for the teen's mental health.
Assistant District Attorney Laura Kohl said it was “preferable” for Kruckenberg-Anderson to be in a juvenile facility. But she wasn’t sure Vale could make that decision for the relevant law enforcement agencies.
Still, Vale directed the Green County Sheriff’s Office to ask if Kruckenberg-Anderson could continue to be housed in the Rock County Juvenile Detention Center, where he has spent most of his time since his arrest.
The case will next come before the judge at 11 a.m. March 4 for a status conference. That hearing will focus on whether the defense has what it needs to proceed to another hearing to determine if the case will be heard in juvenile court.