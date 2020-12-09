JANESVILLE
Plea deals are inherently compromises.
But the mother of two boys who were sexually assaulted by Christian S. Klapper said at his sentencing Wednesday said she wanted him convicted of every charge he previously faced.
Her voice broke as she described the trauma and shame her children endured.
“As a mother, I don’t feel there is anything I can say to describe the pain, the emotions, all the questions of uncertainty that come with knowing that your children have been sexually abused,” she said during the hearing, held over video.
Assistant District Attorney Scott Dirks emphasized that plea deals offer some degree of certainty.
Holding a trial during the COVID-19 pandemic could have led to post-conviction appeals, he said. And while he felt strongly about the evidence he had, Dirks said going to trial does not guarantee conviction.
“She has just told the court that she’s frustrated and angry. I don’t blame her one bit,” Dirks said. “I don’t know that anybody who has been involved in these proceedings is particularly happy with how everything has gone.”
Judge John Wood adopted the sentence portion of the plea agreement and Wednesday ordered Klapper to serve six years in prison and nine years of extended supervision.
He also must register as a sex offender for life, and he has already been confined for nearly 500 days.
Klapper, 24, of 1936 N. Highway 104, town of Albany, pleaded guilty Sept. 16 to one count of second-degree sexual assault of a child. Other charges were dismissed and read into the record.
Dirks said having the other charges read in means Klapper admits to the conduct that produced the charges.
Still, Dirks said, as a father he would be just as angry as the boys’ mother was.
“As the court knows, I’ve got a job to do,” he said. “Under the circumstances we have here, I’m doing it the best I can.”
A young boy told a Rock County sheriff’s detective that Klapper sexually assaulted him in July 2019 at Klapper’s home. A witness saw the incident occur, according to the criminal complaint.
One of the boy’s relatives said Klapper would ask the boys he baby-sat to drink smoothies, according to a search warrant affidavit. One boy said he would fall asleep and wake up with disheveled clothes.
Klapper on Wednesday apologized to the victims for abusing their trust, to his family for the shame and embarrassment, to the community for feeling anxious about potential assaults and to the court for work on his case.
He said he prays for the boys, that they have the strength and healing to get over the pain he caused.
“I admit having a serious problem that most likely will need treatment to assure the community remains safe upon my release from incarceration,” he said. “I will use every available resource to commit wholeheartedly to every program offered to me to ensure that I will never commit the same or any similar crimes in the future.”
Defense attorney Walter Isaacson said his client did not minimize his actions and recognized the lasting harm done to the boys.
He said treatment for someone in his 20s—when traits are less fixed—should be helpful.
Wood, the judge, said he also is a father. While people can try to empathize with the victims, it’s impossible to truly know their pain without experiencing it, he said.
He said one of the boys felt guilty that if he had reported his assault sooner, it could have saved the other boy.
“The unfortunate reality is that is an older child, and the emotional harm to that child—the guilt that he expressed and feels—that’s on your shoulders, Mr. Klapper,” Wood said. “It should have never happened.”