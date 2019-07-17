ELKHORN

A Kenosha County man pleaded guilty Tuesday to one of two charges he faced after a police sting operation in March caught him trying to meet with who he thought were two 15-year-old girls in Lake Geneva, court records show.

Manuel A. Hernandez Sanchez, 37, of Trevor pleaded guilty to trafficking of a child, which in state statutes means he “did knowingly attempt to solicit a child for the purpose of commercial sex act,” according to the criminal complaint.

A second charge of using a computer to facilitate a sex crime was dismissed and read in to the record.

Hernandez Sanchez responded to one of the sexual advertisements Walworth County police posted online or through apps, the complaint states.

On March 15, Hernandez Sanchez arrived at a prearranged location. When he spoke with police, he said he was going to pay $40 for the two girls and perform a sex act on them, the complaint states.

The sting operation has led to criminal charges in other cases, as well. Some are still ongoing.

Hernandez Sanchez is set for sentencing at 11 a.m. Sept. 3.