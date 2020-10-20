JANESVILLE
The effort by local criminal justice officials to address well-established racial disparities in policing young people has the attention of another committee, which agreed Monday to listen to Janesville students directly.
The African American Liaison Advisory Committee, which counsels the Janesville Police Department, went into more detail Monday about how it would suggest improving relationships between police and students of color.
Racial disparities in enforcement against kids exists, according to a Gazette analysis published in late June and Rock County Human Services data shared during a criminal justice committee meeting last week.
Santo Carfora, a former Craig High School teacher, said if committee members want to build bridges between the Janesville Police Department and students, they should solicit feedback from student groups.
“Instead of us deciding what the kids need, maybe we need to talk to the kids and find out what they need and how they feel the relationships between police and students can be improved,” he said.
Officials from the department, schools and community supported the idea to hear from students directly.
But some speakers cautioned the committee against only selecting some student groups, which they said might bias the sample and not actually reach the student population whose relationship with police should be addressed.
“(If you) get the ones who are involved, engaged and participating, I don’t think they’re the ones with problems as much,” said one speaker who had lived in Janesville for about a year.
Police Chief Dave Moore said beginning with student groups is a place to start, but he added that he understood the importance of broadening the reach to students whose perceptions of policing they most want to change, which would still be “a challenge.”
Moore praised past efforts at community outreach, such as block parties, which were easier to hold safely before the coronavirus pandemic.
Alison Bjoin, the principal at Craig, said the school has large spaces available for socially distanced meetings if the committee chooses to have the listening session in person. Holding any event online is also a possibility, she said.
The school resource officers at Craig and Parker high schools also spoke during the meeting Monday about the importance of building relationships with students.
Moore said he backed an idea shared previously by Faun Moses, who heads the local state Public Defenders Office, about having some kind of “know your rights” information shared directly with students.
Moore said he hopes his department and perhaps others could collaborate on that idea.
Janesville School Board member Greg Ardrey said, for example, students who are struggling academically can start a dangerous progression of getting frustrated, being kicked out of class, displaying an attitude with a school resource officer and ultimately being arrested.
“That was really what I was playing out as the academic tie to that end result,” he said.