WHITEWATER
An accreditation group will assess the Whitewater Police Department’s status as an accredited police agency this month.
The Wisconsin Law Enforcement Accreditation Group, known as WILEAG, will review the department’s procedures, management, operation and support services starting Tuesday, Nov. 13, according to a news release.
“This is a highly prized recognition of law enforcement professional excellence,” Police Chief Aaron Raap said in the release.
The department must comply with 233 standards to remain accredited, Raap said.
The public can provide comments from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Nov. 14, by calling 262-473-0109. Calls are limited to 10 minutes and “must address the agency’s ability to comply with WILEAG’s standards,” which are available at the Whitewater Police Department.
Written comments may be sent to the accreditation group at P.O. Box 528, Hartland, WI 53029.
For more information, email executive.director@wileag.info.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse