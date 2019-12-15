ELKHORN

It was all but certain Lawrence C. Hisel Jr. would go to prison.

A plea agreement for the Walworth man dropped the persistent repeater enhancer on the child sexual assault charge he faced, meaning he would avoid mandatory life in prison.

But Hisel, who had an earlier child sex conviction, still pleaded guilty to a set of felonies—including repeated sexual assault of a child and child enticement—that portended a steep prison sentence.

The prosecutor asked for 50 years in prison. Hisel’s lawyer, who said his client was “not a hopeless character,” recommended six to eight years.

A state Department of Corrections report called for 11 to 13 years.

Judge Phillip Koss was left to decide.

Judges consider various factors when sentencing someone, such as the need to punish the defendant while also weighing rehabilitative needs. But they also must think about protecting the public: Is this person a danger to the community?

During his remarks at the Nov. 15 hearing, Koss discussed the likelihood that sex offenders will commit a similar crime again.

“I assume that’s why the Legislature originally labeled this as a life imprisonment case,” he said. “The rate of recidivism is very high in sex offenders.”

But is that true?

When looking at those recidivism rates, experts disagree with what Koss said. Even after acknowledging what those rates can’t show, they say the opposite is true.

Sexual offenders’ rates of re-offending are lower.

Diving into data

Patti Coffey is a clinical psychologist and a faculty associate at UW-Madison. She estimated that over her career she has done more than 1,000 risk evaluations for sex offenders, although now she’s teaching full time.

She shared a 2015 state Department of Corrections report on sex offender recidivism after release from prison. The report examined Wisconsin offenses from nearly 13,000 mostly male sex offenders released from state prisons between 1992 and 2010.

The rate for that population committing new sex crimes was:

After three years: 1.5%.

After five years: 1.7%.

After 10 years: 4.4%.

After 15 years: 6%.

For comparison, a department report on general recidivism from 2016 looked at more than 156,000 offenders released from the state prison system and reported this:

After one year: 14.5%.

After two years: 25.1%.

After three years: 31.3%.

Coffey said she believes there is a tendency to overestimate sexual recidivism.

“Most people think, ‘Once a sex offender, always a sex offender,’” she said. “Once there’s been this kind of legal intervention, the data—not just in Wisconsin but around the country—would suggest they are a very low risk of re-offending sexually.”

The sex offender report cites 19 sources after it says, “Empirical studies comparing recidivism rates (particularly for convictions with a new sentence) of sex offenders and other offender groups commonly show lower general recidivism estimates for sex offenders.”

“When specifically examining sexual recidivism, the research literature predominantly shows very low rates for sex offenders (particularly in comparison to general recidivism rates), even at long follow-up periods (up to 15 years later),” the report states, including citations from 26 sources.

While data on recidivism look at large populations and the trends within them, judges sentence defendants individually.

And important context for Koss’ statement is that Hisel, based on his convictions, was a repeat offender. Hisel’s lawyer said he denies the most recent allegations of child sex assault and said he pleaded guilty to avoid having to die in prison.

His previous sentence also was five years of probation and one year in jail with work release—not prison, as the aforementioned study measured.

But Michael Caldwell, a senior lecturer in UW-Madison’s psychology department, said research points to the same pattern of comparatively low recidivism rates even for defendants who get probation.

Koss’ remarks, however, can still serve as a jumping-off point for examining what experts and state data show about recidivism rates for sex offenses.

Caldwell was trained to evaluate sex offenders in 1978. He said he has worked on hundreds of cases and also researched the topic, particularly when it comes to juveniles.

Caldwell said recidivism rates for sex offenders are lower, in part, because most sex offenses are considered violent—and violent offenses tend to have lower rates than, for example, drug-related crimes.

Additionally, he said, sexual impulse control gets better as offenders get older.

Coffey said she would like to believe shifting societal messages about sex offenses over the last few decades are changing attitudes.

“Hopefully, that has made a big difference,” she said.

Underreporting of sex offenses

Recidivism rates don’t—and cannot—show the whole picture.

One of the points Koss and a presentation he shared from Anna C. Salter, a psychologist who has worked with the state Department of Corrections, make is that sex crimes are underreported.

Koss told The Gazette that as a judge he could not be interviewed about specific cases or sentencing practices because that could affect future cases. But at Hisel’s sentencing, he emphasized that sexual assaults are difficult to detect.

“They occur in private. They are secrets,” he said during the hearing. “And for everybody that comes forward, there are many, many more who delay in reporting or frankly … never come forward.”

Salter’s presentation mentions how not every sexual assault is reported. Not every assault is charged and not every charge leads to a conviction.

Sensitive crimes, such as those involving family members manipulating young children, can affect whether survivors are willing to come forward or report the matter to authorities.

A counter to the point about underreporting that Coffey and Caldwell mentioned is that while sex crimes have always been underreported, the research is clear that sex offense recidivism rates have declined for the last several years.

Coffey said through polygraph analyses and work they have done with offenders, they cannot assume all sex offenders have several undetected assaults. Some offenders have many undetected victims; others have one.

“It’s not something I think we can generalize to all offenders,” she said.

Experts in the field know what “red flags” might make a defendant more likely to re-offend, such as an exclusive attraction to children and high levels of aggression, Caldwell said.

Experts say the perception of sex offenders in the criminal justice system and in the broader community does not necessarily match what the research shows.

For example, Caldwell said, residency restrictions—such as prohibiting sex offenders from living near schools or parks—“certainly backfire.” Such laws can block access to housing, jobs and family support, which has well-documented effects on criminal recidivism.

Rumors and misconceptions about sex offenders, he said, can trigger “panic.”

It’s commonly understood that sexual assaults are under reported. But Caldwell said projections on the actual rates that include what goes undetected can vary greatly based on what assumptions are made.

“We don’t know what we don’t know,” Coffey said.

The sentence

Koss decided to sentence the 32-year-old Hisel to 30 years in prison and another 30 of extended supervision.

There’s a steep difference between relapsing on a burglary and relapsing on a sexual assault, the judge said. Burglaries can be traumatic for some, but sexual assaults are at another level.

“The harm is too great,” Koss said.

Coffey understands that point. With the risk-assessment tools available, however, there is no need for the system to take a “one-size-fits-all” approach.

And no matter what, the decline in sex offender recidivism over time is a promising sign.

“Even though it’s hard for people to think about sex offenders as being at low risk to reoffend, it’s good news that whatever is happening societally and in the legal system seems to be making a difference,” she said.