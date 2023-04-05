01STOCK_JANESVILLE_POLICE01

JANESVILLE– Two adults and one juvenile were arrested Wednesday afternoon for their alleged connection to a recent burglary, attempted frauds and an auto theft.

At 8:21 on Wednesday officers responded to a burglary complaint at the 700 block of North Oakhill Avenue. During that investigation the officers learned of their connection to an additional burglary, an auto theft, and several attempted frauds.

Tags

Recommended for you