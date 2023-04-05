JANESVILLE– Two adults and one juvenile were arrested Wednesday afternoon for their alleged connection to a recent burglary, attempted frauds and an auto theft.
At 8:21 on Wednesday officers responded to a burglary complaint at the 700 block of North Oakhill Avenue. During that investigation the officers learned of their connection to an additional burglary, an auto theft, and several attempted frauds.
A couple of hours later officers were called to the 1300 block of Sharon Drive for three people checking doors to homes in the area. Those three people were in a stolen Cadillac from an earlier robbery from a place in the 1500 block of Maple Avenue that was being investigated from earlier in the day.
Officers and detectives are still actively working multiple cases and identifying victims, but Police are saying that there is still a lot they have yet to learn. Officers are still trying to locate a dog that was stolen during one of the burglaries.
The suspects are in custody and no longer a threat. The police will release additional information including suspect information when it becomes available.
The police are asking people who live in the area who believe that their home was entered to call the non-emergency dispatch number 608-757-2244
