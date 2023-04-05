JANESVILLE — Two adults and one juvenile were arrested Wednesday afternoon for their alleged connection to a recent burglary, attempted frauds and an auto theft.
Around 8:20 a.m. Wednesday, Janesville police responded to a burglary complaint in the 700 block of North Oakhill Avenue. During that investigation, officers learned of a connection to an additional burglary, an auto theft, and several attempted frauds.
A couple of hours later, officers were called to the 1300 block of Sharon Drive on a complaint of three people checking doors to homes in the area. Those three people were in a stolen Cadillac tied to a robbery in the 1500 block of Maple Avenue that had been under investigation earlier in the day.
Officers and detectives are still actively working multiple cases and identifying victims, and police say there is still a lot yet to learn. Officers are, for instance, still trying to locate a dog that was stolen during one of the burglaries.
The three suspects are in custody. Police say they will release additional information including suspect identities at a later time.
People who live in the area who believe that their home was entered are asked to call the non-emergency dispatch number 608-757-2244, to share any information.
