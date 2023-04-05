01STOCK_JANESVILLE_POLICE01

JANESVILLE — Two adults and one juvenile were arrested Wednesday afternoon for their alleged connection to a recent burglary, attempted frauds and an auto theft.

Around 8:20 a.m. Wednesday, Janesville police responded to a burglary complaint in the 700 block of North Oakhill Avenue. During that investigation, officers learned of a connection to an additional burglary, an auto theft, and several attempted frauds.

