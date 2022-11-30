BRADLEY-HUBBARD_BRYAN
Janesville Police Department

JANESVILLE—A 25-year-old Illinois man working in Janesville as a recruiter for the U.S. Navy has been arrested for child enticement and child sexual assault, based on alleged contacts he had with area high school students.

According to a Janesville Police Department release, Bryan Bradley-Hubbard was arrested Monday on four counts of child enticement and three counts of sexual assault of a child. He had not been charged in circuit court as of Tuesday.

Tags

Recommended for you