Police have arrested a pair of 18-year-old Janesville men in violent crimes, one who authorities believe was involved in the June 23 shooting at Bond Park in Janesville.
According to a release from the Janesville Police Department, Janesville and Madison police street crimes units picked up 18-year-old Dereese Fields of Janesville at a Madison apartment on a warrant in connection with the shooting at Bond park that left one person hospitalized last week.
Police say they recovered guns during a warrant search of the apartment at 7933 Tree Lane Apt. 306 in Madison.
Fields is expected to be charged with first degree reckless injury while armed along with prohibited possession of a firearm, and disorderly conduct while armed, police said.
Police believe Fields was involved in a shooting inside a vehicle parked at Bond Park on Janesville’s west side. Police believe the victim in the shooting knew the person who shot them.
During the warrant search, police also arrested 18-year-old Thomdrecus L. Ross of Janesville on a warrant for a separate, armed robbery in Sun Prairie, police said.
Police say Ross’s arrest is not related to the Bond Park shooting, and he’s not believed to have been involved in the shooting.
Police said they’re continuing to investigate the circumstances of the shooting, but they’re no longer seeking any suspects in the crime.
Both Fields and Ross are being held Rock County Jail and held on their charges pending their court appearance.
