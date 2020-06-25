JANESVILLE
Rock County sheriff’s deputies took a 15-year-old boy into custody after a vehicle pursuit early Thursday morning on Janesville's southwest side, according to a sheriff’s office press release.
Deputies reported seeing a vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign at 2:32 a.m. on South Oakhill Avenue at Highway 11.
Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle after seeing it traveling at a low speed and swerving. The vehicle fled at a high speed, and deputies pursued, believing the driver to be intoxicated, according to the release.
The chase continue west on Highway 11. The driver drove in the opposite lane, changed speeds and appeared to throw items out the window during the chase. The vehicle failed to stop at the stop sign at County WC, went into a cornfield and overturned twice, according to the release.
The driver fled on foot. Deputies found the 15-year-old in the tree line northeast of the crash.
The teen was taken to a local emergency room for non-life threatening injuries. Deputies determined the boy did not show signs of impairment, according to the release.
Deputies referred the teen to juvenile authorities on charges of felony fleeing and will issue traffic citations.
The boy was being held at Rock County Youth Services Center.