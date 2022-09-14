JVG_220915_ICEHAWKS01
Buy Now

A consultant contracted by the private Friends of the Indoor Sports Complex group said designs for the project could be simplified and streamlined, which would result in lower costs, the consultant told the city in a letter dated Sept. 9. The new facility would replace the former Sears store at Uptown Janesville, pictured.

 Neil Johnson

JANESVILLE -A consultant hired by a private booster group, that's pushing to construct an ice arena and convention center along Milton Avenue, says a simpler and more streamlined design could "significantly" bring down the $60 million estimated price tag. 

In a Sept. 9 letter obtained by The Gazette, Missouri consultant Chiodini Architects told the city of Janesville's Ad Hoc Arena Design Committee that preliminary plans for the public-private Woodman’s Sports and Convention Center appear to have been compiled with “absolutely no thought given to the budget” for the project.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you