JANESVILLE
The Zonta Club of Janesville has scholarship forms available for the 2020 Zonta International Jane M. Klausman Women in Business Scholarship.
This scholarship encourages women to seek leadership positions in a business-related field. Eligible applicants must be women enrolled in their second year of an undergraduate program through the final year of a master’s program.
Applications forms are available at foundation.zonta.org/JMKScholarship.
Forms must be submitted by June 15 to Janesville_scholarship@zontadistrict6.org.
The scholarship is funded by voluntary contributions to the Zonta International Foundation.