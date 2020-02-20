JANESVILLE
Applications for the 2020 Zonta Club of Janesville Women with a Vision Scholarship are now available upon request.
Single mothers living in Rock County and pursuing a degree at Blackhawk Technical College or UW-Whitewater at Rock County are eligible to apply.
The scholarship awards $2,500 for one year to use on tuition, books, fees and equipment required for coursework. Proceeds from the Zonta Club nut sale and International Women’s Day Luncheon fund the scholarship.
Applicants must currently be enrolled in college must have at least 12 college credits. They must also maintain a 2.75 or higher GPA and complete at least six college credits each semester.
Applications are due May 1.
To request or submit an application, email janesville_scholarship@zontadistrict6.org.