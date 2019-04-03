JANESVILLE

The Zonta Club of Janesville Women with a Vision is accepting scholarship applications.

The scholarship is valued at $2,500 and can be used for tuition, books, fees and equipment.

Eligible students must be single mothers currently enrolled at Blackhawk Technical College or UW-Whitewater at Rock County. They must have earned 12 college credits and are required to maintain a 2.75 grade-point average and complete six college credits each semester.

The submission deadline is Wednesday, May 1.

For an application, email Janesville_scholarship@zontadistrict6.org.