JANESVILLE
YWCA Rock County is accepting nominations for its sixth annual Dorothy Height Award for Diversity in the Workplace.
This award acknowledges Rock County businesses that embrace and support diversity in the workplace. Eligible businesses demonstrate a continuous commitment to diversity and work to create an inclusive environment in the workplace and community.
Nominations are due Oct. 2.
Residents can submit nominations online or by mail. Mailed nominations should be sent to YWCA Rock County, 1735 S. Washington St., Janesville, WI 53546.
For information on submissions and nominations, visit ywcarockcounty.org. For questions, email YWCA Rock County Racial Justice Director Amiee Leavy at aleavy@ywcarockco.com.