JANESVILLE
YWCA Rock County is accepting nominations for the annual Women of Distinction Awards.
Rock County residents can nominate local women who have significantly affected the community through community service, leadership or professional achievements.
Recipients will be named at the Her Night to Shine event Thursday, April 11, at the Pontiac Convention Center, 2809 N. Pontiac Drive.
Nomination forms are due by 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 28.
Forms can be faxed to 608-755-4743, emailed to colson@ywcarockco.com or mailed to YWCA Rock County, 1735 S. Washington St., Janesville.
For more information or nomination forms, visit ywcawomenofdistinction.com.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse