JANESVILLE
YWCA Rock County is accepting nominations for the 2019 Racial Justice Award.
The award is presented to individuals or organizations committed to eliminating racism and promoting racial equality. Candidates must demonstrate leadership, service to others, commitment to peace and race relations, and must have participated in peacemaking or anti-racism activism.
Nomination forms are available at the YWCA website or at its Janesville office, 1735 S. Washington St. Forms must be returned to the YWCA office by Dec. 19 by mail, faxed to 608-755-4743 or emailed to vbrown@ywcarockco.com.
The winner will be announced at the Martin Luther King Jr. commemoration event Saturday, Jan. 12, at Blackhawk Technical College, 6004 S. County Road G.
For more information, call Vicki Brown at 608-752-5445, ext. 218 or visit ywcarockcounty.org.
