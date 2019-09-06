JANESVILLE

Nominations for the Dorothy Height Award for Diversity in the Workplace will be accepted until Friday, Sept. 27.

Presented by YWCA Rock County, the award recognizes businesses in Rock County that demonstrate commitment to cultural diversity, inclusion and retention in the workplace.

The award is named after civil rights and women’s rights activist Dorothy Heights, who worked to improve the circumstances and opportunities for black women.

Previous recipients of the award include Community Action of Beloit, Blackhawk Bank, Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care, and the Beloit School District.

The award will be presented Nov. 7 at the annual YWCA Rock County Racial Justice Conference.

Nomination forms are available to download at ywcarockcounty.org and should be mailed with a cover letter to the YWCA Rock County Racial Justice Committee at 1735 S. Washington St., Janesville.

More information is available by calling 608-752-5445, ext. 218 or visiting the YWCA website.