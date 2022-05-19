World War II, Korea War veterans sought for Janesville Memorial Day parade float Gazette staff May 19, 2022 27 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save World War II and Korean War veterans are being sought to ride on a float in Janesville's Memorial Day parade on Monday, May 30.For more information call Curt Geller at 608-756-1623. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now U.S. DOJ sues Janesville rental property owners for ‘severe’ sexual harassment of tenants Fire reported Thursday night at a business on Janesville's east side One dead in two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on Highway 11, sheriff's office says Nineteen Janesville teachers to retire this year, taking more than 500 years of experience with them Medical Examiner: Monroe man, 33, identified as person killed in Highway 11 crash Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Court listings for May 9-15, 2022 Public record for May 13, 2022 Court listings for May 2-8, 2022 Public record for May 8, 2022 Public record for May 6, 2022 Court listings for April 25 to May 1, 2022 Public record for May 2, 2022 Court listings for April 18-24, 2022 Public record for April 25, 2022 Court listings for April 11-17, 2022