JANESVILLE
The start time for the “Great Music, the Movies and World War II” film program on Veterans Day, Sunday Nov. 11, has been changed because kickoff of the Packers game that day was changed.
The program, which is free and open to the public, will start at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, at VFW Post 1621, 1015 Center Ave.,
Created by Ken Regez, the program features vintage government and Hollywood movies from the World War II era. Presented by the MacDowell Music Club and the Kienow-Hilt Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1621.
