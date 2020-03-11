JANESVILLE
The Intermediate Women’ Club is holding its fundraising fashion show and luncheon Thursday, April 23, at the Janesville Country Club, 2615 W. Memorial Drive.
Doors open at 11:30 a.m. for a cocktail hour with lunch following at 12:30 p.m. The fashion show begins at 1:30 p.m. and will feature clothing and accessories from Cornerstone Shop & Gallery in Lake Geneva.
Raffle baskets will also be up for grabs.
Tickets cost $30 each and must be purchased before Wednesday, April 15.
Proceeds will benefit local nonprofits including the Salvation Army, Project 16:49, Caritas, Sparrow’s Nest and Family Promise.
To buy tickets or for more information, call 608-368-8018.