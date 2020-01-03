JANESVILLE

The 45th annual Women of Distinction and Young Women of Distinction Awards is accepting nominations.

These awards honor women who have made a significant impact in Rock County.

An independent panel, comprised of community members, past recipients and YWCA board members, will select this year’s award winners. Eligible candidates must live, work or volunteer in Rock County.

Recipients will be announce April 23 at the annual Her Night to Shine gala.

Nominations are required by 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28. Forms are available at ywcarockcounty.org.

For more information, call Jennifer Draz at 608-352-2014.