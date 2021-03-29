JANESVILLE
YWCA Rock County is accepting nominations for its annual Women of Distinction and Young Women of Distinction awards.
These awards recognize women, young women, and businesses or organizations that are outstanding role models in Rock County.
Nominations must be submitted by 4 p.m. Friday, April 23.
Forms are available online at ywcarockcounty.org/2021-ywca-rock-county-women-of-distinction-2. Residents can also request a paper form by calling 608-752-5445, ext. 206.
The awards will be presented at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 12 in the Celtic House at Glen Erin Golf Club, 1417 W. Airport Road, Janesville. A seated dinner will be offered before a program featuring the work of the YWCA and the awards presentation.
Funds raised at the ceremony will help victims of domestic violence and the YWCA’s Transitions for Women program.
For more information about the event or awards, contact Kari Dray at 608-752-5445, ext. 206 or kdray@ywcarockco.com.