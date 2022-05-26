Woman's Club rummage sale planned Saturday in East Troy Gazette staff May 26, 2022 14 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save EAST TROYThe Woman’s Club of East Troy is holding a rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 28, at the East Troy Community Center, 2031 Division St.The sale will also have homemade baked items, indoor and outdoor plants, jewelry, and seasonal decorations.All proceeds from the sale will held fund scholarships for East Troy students. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Nineteen Janesville teachers to retire this year, taking more than 500 years of experience with them Developer plans to bring retail, apartments to downtown Janesville property Investigation into racist vandalism at Hacienda Real restaurant in Janesville stalls Janesville Farmers Market manager, the longest tenured in the market's history, stepping down Minnesota nonprofit eyeing Janesville, Beloit for 'cooperative' mobile home park Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Court listings for May 16-22, 2022 Public record for May 20, 2022 Court listings for May 9-15, 2022 Public record for May 13, 2022 Court listings for May 2-8, 2022 Public record for May 8, 2022 Public record for May 6, 2022 Court listings for April 25 to May 1, 2022 Public record for May 2, 2022 Court listings for April 18-24, 2022