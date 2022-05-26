EAST TROY

The Woman’s Club of East Troy is holding a rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 28, at the East Troy Community Center, 2031 Division St.

The sale will also have homemade baked items, indoor and outdoor plants, jewelry, and seasonal decorations.

All proceeds from the sale will held fund scholarships for East Troy students.

