ELKHORN
Keefe Kares and the Walworth County Department of Health and Human Services will hand out used coats Friday, Nov. 9, at the health and human services office, W4051 County NN.
Winter coats and gear for adults and children will be on display. Items were collected and cleaned by Keefe Kares associates.
Participants should use the east canopy entrance near the Aurora Lakeland Medical Center. Coats will be available from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.
For more information, call Coleen Lesniak at 262-741-4223.
