JANESVILLE
The Hedberg Public Library will host a live chat with Gail Nordlof, owner of Northleaf Winery in Milton, on the library's Facebook page at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 28.
The public is encouraged to join and ask questions while Nordlof talks about how wine is made, what makes each style different, how to properly taste wine, how to store it and the proper glass for your favorite kind.
Go to the library's Facebook page, facebook.com/hedbergpubliclibrary, for more information on Nordlof's talk and for more virtual program offerings.