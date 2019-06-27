EDGERTON
The Edgerton Hospital Capital Foundation is selling raffle tickets to win two tickets to the Green Bay Packers game against the Oakland Raiders on Oct. 20.
Only 200 tickets will be sold at $10 each or two for $15. Tickets are available at the front desk at Edgerton Hospital and Health Services, 11101 N. Sherman Road.
Raffle winners will be announced Sept. 14 at the hospital’s annual Victory Run/Walk.
All proceeds will fund 3D digital mammography equipment.
For more information, call the foundation at 608-884-1401.