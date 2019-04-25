JANESVILLE

A Spring Wildflower Walk will kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 5, on the Devil's Staircase trail at Riverside Park, 2200 Parkside Drive.

Participants can hike the trail and view the spring flowers in bloom. Hikers will meet at the north parking lot in the park near the pavilion.

The event is co-sponsored by the Friends of Riverside Park and the Rock County Conservationists.

For more information, call the Janesville Recreation Division at 608-755-3030.