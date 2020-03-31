WHITEWATER
Leaf and yard waste will be collected from April 13 to 17 and April 20 to 24 throughout the city of Whitewater, according to a city news release.
Crews from the Department of Public Works will pick up bagged yard waste including leaves, grass clippings, small branches, and yard and garden debris.
Waste must be properly bagged in biodegradable, clear or transparent bags or it will not be collected. Residents should place bags for pickup on the curb on or after Saturday, April 11, according to the release.
The compost site will also open to the public Saturday, April 4. Residents can use the compost site from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. with additional open hours on Wednesdays from 3 to 7 p.m. starting April 8, according to the news release.
Residents interested in brush collection should make an appointment for Tuesday pickups by calling 262-473-0560.
For more information or questions, call the Whitewater Department of Public Works at 262-473-0560.