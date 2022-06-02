WHITEWATER

The Whitewater Public Library will hold a summer reading program starting June 15 with various free events, crafts and activities.

Weekly programs planned include Summer Storytime on Wednesday mornings, teen programs at 4 p.m. on Wednesdays, a Maker Club at 4 p.m. on Thursdays and Crafternoon at 1 p.m. on Fridays.

Other events planned include Nature’s Niche, Matthew Teague Magic Show, Ferradermis Robotics Team, Hoop Elation and All Things Space.

Programs will be held through July 31 at Irvin L. Young Memorial Library, 431 W. Center St.

For more information about individual programs and events, visit whitewaterlibrary.org.

