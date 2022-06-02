Whitewater program to host summer reading programs starting June 15 Gazette staff Jun 2, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WHITEWATERThe Whitewater Public Library will hold a summer reading program starting June 15 with various free events, crafts and activities.Weekly programs planned include Summer Storytime on Wednesday mornings, teen programs at 4 p.m. on Wednesdays, a Maker Club at 4 p.m. on Thursdays and Crafternoon at 1 p.m. on Fridays.Other events planned include Nature’s Niche, Matthew Teague Magic Show, Ferradermis Robotics Team, Hoop Elation and All Things Space.Programs will be held through July 31 at Irvin L. Young Memorial Library, 431 W. Center St.For more information about individual programs and events, visit whitewaterlibrary.org. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Gunshot strikes Janesville home early Saturday Death notices for May 27, 2022 Death notices for May 31, 2022 Downtown Janesville home to a growing coral and pet shop Death notices for June 1, 2022 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Court listings for May 23-29, 2022 Public record for May 27, 2022 Court listings for May 16-22, 2022 Public record for May 20, 2022 Court listings for May 9-15, 2022 Public record for May 13, 2022 Court listings for May 2-8, 2022 Public record for May 8, 2022 Public record for May 6, 2022 Court listings for April 25 to May 1, 2022