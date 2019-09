WHITEWATER

Local police officers will participate in Coffee with a Cop from 7 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, as part of National Coffee with a Cop Day.

This community outreach program allows law enforcement personnel to encourage conversation and establish a strong relationship with the community.

Officers will be available for a chat and a cup of coffee at Jessica’s Family Restaurant, 140 W. Main St., and The Sweet Spot Café, 226 W. Whitewater St.