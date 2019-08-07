WHITEWATER

UW-Whitewater will host two receptions to welcome Chancellor Dwight Watson, according a university press release.

Watson was hired as chancellor May 23 and started work Aug. 1. Residents will have the chance to meet and chat with Watson at welcome receptions in Whitewater and Janesville.

The first reception will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Casual Joe’s, 319 W. James St., Whitewater.

The second event is from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at The Venue, 37 S. Water St., Janesville.