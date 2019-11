WHITEWATER

Reminisce about old grocery stores in Whitewater during a free event from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at Cravath Lakefront Community Center, 341 S. Fremont St.

Hosted by the Whitewater Historical Society, attendees can join a panel discussion about past grocery stores in downtown Whitewater.

Refreshments will be served.

For more information, contact Linda Robinson at 262-473-3298, at linrob73@gmail.com or whitewaterhistoricalsociety@gmail.com.