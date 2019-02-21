JANESVILLE

A severe weather safety and spotter training class will be offered from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, at the Rock County Health Care Center, 3530 N. County F.

Residents will learn about weather safety, emergency alerts and emergency reporting procedures.

The class is free and provided by the National Weather Service.

For more information, visit weather.gov/mkx/spotter-schedule.