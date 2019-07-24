ELKHORN

The Walworth County National Night Out will be from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at the Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St.

National Night Out brings together law enforcement officers and community members to build a positive relationship in the community.

Over 40 exhibitors will be at the event. Planned activities include police dog and fire department demonstrations, smoke house and drone demos, face painting, and free haircuts.

Attendance is free. Food and drinks will be provided.

National Night Out is hosted by local law enforcement officers, Walworth County Crime Stoppers, and the Tree House Child and Family Center.

For more information, contact Deputy Dan Nelson at dnelson@co.walworth.wi.us, Jean Jacobs at jjacobs@chw.org or visit facebook.com/WalworthCountyNationalNightOut.