The Walworth County Department of Health and Human Services needs volunteer guardians.

These volunteers act as court-appointed decision-makers for adults who are deemed incompetent without friends or family members who can assist them.

Guardians make financial and health care decisions to ensure the person’s needs are being met. Hours are flexible, and a monthly stipend is available.

For more information or for a volunteer application, contact Colleen Lesniak at Walworth County Volunteer Services at 262-741-4223 or clesniak@co.walworth.wi.us.