Walworth County offers Welcome to Medicare workshop on June 16
Gazette staff
Jun 8, 2022

ELKHORN—A Welcome to Medicare workshop will be offered from 1 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, at the Walworth County Health and Human Services building, 1910 County NN.

This educational course will provide information about Medicare and Medicaid options for residents turning 65 or those older than 65 and planning to retire.

Participants will receive knowledge about the different parts of Medicare and prescription drug coverage.

Reservations are encouraged by calling 262-741-3366.